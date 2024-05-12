Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 2,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $454.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $458.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

