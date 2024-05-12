Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $429,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $88.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

