Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

