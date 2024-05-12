Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $442.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.97. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $322.94 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.