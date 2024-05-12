Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:C opened at $63.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

