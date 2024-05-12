Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

TEL opened at $146.19 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.