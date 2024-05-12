Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 186.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Honda Motor Stock Down 0.5 %
Honda Motor stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
