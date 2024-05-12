Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 2,496 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,623,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $166.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

