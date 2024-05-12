Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after buying an additional 313,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after buying an additional 260,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 699,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 254,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $250.33 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,471 shares of company stock worth $23,248,816. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.