Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYK opened at $330.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

