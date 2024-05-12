Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $11,892.55 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,124.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.74 or 0.00711485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00133501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00219241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00101871 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,357,397 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.