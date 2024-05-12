ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.14. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $89.77 and a one year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

