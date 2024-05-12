Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,207 shares of company stock worth $42,681,947 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $121.24 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

