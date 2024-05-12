EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.19% of EnerSys worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 235.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in EnerSys by 894.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 54,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in EnerSys by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Company Profile



EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

