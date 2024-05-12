Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1,734.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,066,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,383 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,820,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

