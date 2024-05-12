Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $84,000 in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,117,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 184,039 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IREN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Iris Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

