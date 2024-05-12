Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 10,483 Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Despegar.com by 117.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 186.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $12.14 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

DESP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

