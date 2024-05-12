The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) PT Lowered to $26.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCKT. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $604.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

