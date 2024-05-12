CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

CF Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CF Industries has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

