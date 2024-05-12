Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $29.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

EPRT opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

