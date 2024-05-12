Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $8.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EHAB. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Enhabit by 1,130.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Enhabit by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enhabit by 10.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

