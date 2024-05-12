Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Announces Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.90. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 51,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

