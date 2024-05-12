Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $6.56 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

