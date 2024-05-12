Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $371.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Construction Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Construction Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. Construction Partners has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $58.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

