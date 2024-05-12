Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.5 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.7 million.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.1 %

HAYN opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $757.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

