iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.80. 4,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (ITDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.