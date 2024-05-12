Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 4,245 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.35% of Euronet Worldwide worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

EEFT opened at $114.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

