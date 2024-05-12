iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.43. Approximately 2,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
