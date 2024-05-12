FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Shares Up 6.3%

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.29. 59,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 71,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

