QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) Trading Up 2.8%

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 163,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 204,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

QT Imaging Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99.

QT Imaging Company Profile

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast.

