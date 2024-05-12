Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 8,498 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.09% of WESCO International worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in WESCO International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in WESCO International by 119.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in WESCO International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

WESCO International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WCC stock opened at $175.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.57. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

