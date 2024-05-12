HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 896,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

