Insider Buying: Slam Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) Insider Acquires C$13,000.00 in Stock

Slam Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Macdonald acquired 650,000 shares of Slam Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

Bruce Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Bruce Macdonald acquired 148,000 shares of Slam Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,960.00.

Slam Exploration Price Performance

Shares of CVE SXL opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Slam Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

About Slam Exploration

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metal, and rare earth metals. The company's flagship project is the Menneval gold project that consists of various mineral claims covering an area of 12,450 hectares situated in New Brunswick.

