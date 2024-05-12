Zachary Maxwell Friedlis Buys 600 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Maxwell Friedlis acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $12,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,167.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Saul Centers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $36.89 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $884.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 136.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 13.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.