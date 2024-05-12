Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $307.53 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $19.16 or 0.00031363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $307.53 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00088782 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014092 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.74 or 0.70090030 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,051,395 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

