Navcoin (NAV) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $25,789.54 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

