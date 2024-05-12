Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 243,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 115,261 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 169,864 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

