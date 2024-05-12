Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $521,000 in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,000 shares of company stock worth $14,798,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NSSC stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

