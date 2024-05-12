Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,237 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

