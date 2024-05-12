Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

