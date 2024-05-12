Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $329,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IYW stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $93.43 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.