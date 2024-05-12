Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21), reports. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 48.62% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.640–0.410 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.240–0.190 EPS.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 11.2 %

Cambium Networks stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 54.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.