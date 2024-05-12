Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Announces Earnings Results

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 10.4 %

CHRS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

