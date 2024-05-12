Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
CLSD opened at $1.25 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical
In other Clearside Biomedical news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
