Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

CLSD opened at $1.25 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical

In other Clearside Biomedical news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.