Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Shares of BRAG stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

