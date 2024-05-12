Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Trading Up 0.7%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.29. 41,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 90,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,932.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DBGI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.29% of Digital Brands Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

