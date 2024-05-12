Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Trading Up 0.7%

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.29. 41,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 90,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Digital Brands Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,932.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.29% of Digital Brands Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Brands Group

(Get Free Report)

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

Recommended Stories

