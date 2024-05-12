Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Decreases By 73.0%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZ opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.54. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 143.58% and a negative return on equity of 6,821.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ:AZ Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of A2Z Smart Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

