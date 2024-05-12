Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading Down 0.1%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.64. 182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 20.11% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

