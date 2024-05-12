VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Future of Food ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.42% of VanEck Future of Food ETF worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About VanEck Future of Food ETF

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

