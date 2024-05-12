AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Down 0.4%

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 27,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPI. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,715,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter.

About AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.